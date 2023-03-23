Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Given “Buy” Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a boost from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.