Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Flow Beverage Stock Performance
OTC FLWBF opened at $0.40 on Monday. Flow Beverage has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.
About Flow Beverage
