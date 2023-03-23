Foot Locker, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

