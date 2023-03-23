Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker Trading Down 8.4 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

