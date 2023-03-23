Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,649,723,000 after buying an additional 1,141,324 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Shares of F opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

