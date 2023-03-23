FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issued By Oppenheimer

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.67. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $47.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth about $149,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.