FY2023 EPS Estimates for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Decreased by Analyst

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for RumbleON in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for RumbleON’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleON’s FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RumbleON from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

RumbleON Stock Down 4.5 %

Institutional Trading of RumbleON

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 675.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 290,344 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 528.5% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RumbleON by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

