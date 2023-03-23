Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
