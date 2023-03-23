Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,472 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,472 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $65.05 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

