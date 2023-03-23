Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $119.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

