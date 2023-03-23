Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $264,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.23.

NYSE MO opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

