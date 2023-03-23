Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $388,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $468.90 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.07 and its 200 day moving average is $459.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

