Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 54,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Shares of V stock opened at $220.04 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $413.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.