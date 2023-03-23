Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,119,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MT opened at $27.95 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

