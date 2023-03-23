Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.