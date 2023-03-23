Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $200.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.45. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

