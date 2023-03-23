Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Olin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Olin by 173.9% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after buying an additional 482,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 61.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,930,000 after buying an additional 401,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OLN opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.