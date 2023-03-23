Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $127,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.31 and its 200-day moving average is $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

