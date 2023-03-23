Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $104,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $282.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.58 and its 200-day moving average is $303.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $286.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

