Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TransUnion by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,641 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,459,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,119,469 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,973,000 after buying an additional 973,517 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 82,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,776,000 after buying an additional 735,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRU opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.