Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,926 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,479. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

