Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.59 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 330,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,235,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $282.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

