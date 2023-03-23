GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GIGM stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

