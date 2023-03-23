Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.28 million, a P/E ratio of -149.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Gladstone Commercial news, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

