Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 333 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.3 %

NSC opened at $200.58 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.