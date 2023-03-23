Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $162.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.79 and a 200 day moving average of $169.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

