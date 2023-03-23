Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $313.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.04. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.