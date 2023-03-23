Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 123 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

