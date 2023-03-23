Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUMN has been the topic of several other reports. Fundamental Research set a $0.76 target price on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 128,935 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

