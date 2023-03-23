Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AUMN has been the topic of several other reports. Fundamental Research set a $0.76 target price on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Golden Minerals Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of AUMN opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
