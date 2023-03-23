Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.99. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.98.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
