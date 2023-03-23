Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Grenke in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on Grenke in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Grenke alerts:

Grenke Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GLJ stock opened at €23.66 ($25.44) on Tuesday. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of €17.99 ($19.34) and a fifty-two week high of €30.52 ($32.82). The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.79.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.