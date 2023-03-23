Guardian Investment Management Sells 300 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $433,667,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,457 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $127.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.61. The firm has a market cap of $374.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

