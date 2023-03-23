Guggenheim Trims Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Target Price to $3.00

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
Oncology Institute stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.01. Oncology Institute has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.08.
Insider Activity at Oncology Institute
In other news, Director Richard A. Barasch purchased 50,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 257,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,456.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
