Guggenheim Trims Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Target Price to $3.00

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Oncology Institute stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.01. Oncology Institute has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Insider Activity at Oncology Institute

In other news, Director Richard A. Barasch purchased 50,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 257,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,456.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

About Oncology Institute

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oncology Institute by 1,192.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oncology Institute by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

