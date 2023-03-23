Guidewire Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.
Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.0 %
GWRE opened at $75.64 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
