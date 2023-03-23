Guidewire Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.0 %

GWRE opened at $75.64 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,992 shares of company stock worth $2,706,088. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

