Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLIT. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

About Harmonic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

