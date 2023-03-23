HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 151.26% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

