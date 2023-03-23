HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 486.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $426.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

