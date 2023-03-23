HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Zymeworks Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $536.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 342,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,001.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,936,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,671,705.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,846,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,510. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $66,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile



Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

See Also

