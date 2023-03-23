HC Wainwright Weighs in on Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $2,327,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,500 shares of company stock worth $6,753,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

