Head to Head Contrast: Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) vs. WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $32.00 million 3.75 $6.95 million $0.90 17.46 WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Malvern Bancorp and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Malvern Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.94%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 17.72% 4.68% 0.65% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malvern Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, PA.

About WCF Bancorp

(Get Rating)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

