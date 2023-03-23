Head-To-Head Review: Solid Power (SLDP) and The Competition

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Solid Power to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Solid Power and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 Solid Power Competitors 72 460 987 51 2.65

Profitability

Solid Power presently has a consensus target price of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 89.96%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 44.51%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Solid Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Risk & Volatility

Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s peers have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million -$9.56 million -55.79 Solid Power Competitors $730.44 million $11.77 million 3.72

Solid Power’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Solid Power peers beat Solid Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

