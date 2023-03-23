Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

HR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $192,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HR opened at $18.11 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also

