Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.79.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 717,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,656 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 194,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Stories

