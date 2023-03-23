Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 7.3 %

USB opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

