Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $11,884,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.54.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $242.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $247.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.59.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

