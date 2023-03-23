Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 371 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,435,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $50,187,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Comcast by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

