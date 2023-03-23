Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

