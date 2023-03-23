Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $45.65.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.