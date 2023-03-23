HEXO Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for HEXO in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HEXO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $53.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38. HEXO has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HEXO by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in HEXO by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 91.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 205,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

