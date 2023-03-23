HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $908,620.05 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $908,620.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,605,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,181,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $615,615.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,562,555.50.

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,472,098.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $415,740.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $10.68 on Thursday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $30.12 million, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HireRight by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

